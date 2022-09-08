UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi Says That Together With Merkel He Could Become Mediator On Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 07:40 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the Forward Italy party, said he could act together with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel as mediators to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

"I think that Merkel, with me or by herself, can try to mediate with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, with her I could attempt to dissuade," he said on the Rai1 tv channel.

Speaking about the sanctions against Russia, Berlusconi expressed "regret and disappointment" that Moscow is strengthening the "communist totalitarianism of China" instead of rapprochement with the European Union.

The former prime minister said he does not see Russia is suffering economic losses due to sanctions.

"It seems to me that it is absolutely capable of resisting sanctions and gas price caps," Berlusconi said.

In early April, Berlusconi said he was disappointed with the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the events in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

