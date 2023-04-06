Berlusconi Sent to ICU With Lung Infection, Chronic Leukemia - Medics

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who was hospitalized yesterday in Milan, has been transferred to an intensive care unit after he was diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia, his attending physician Alberto Zangrillo said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who was hospitalized yesterday in Milan, has been transferred to an intensive care unit after he was diagnosed with a lung infection in addition to chronic leukemia, his attending physician Alberto Zangrillo said on Thursday.

"Berlusconi has been transferred to an intensive care unit for lung infection treatment. The infection co-exists with a chronic hematological condition that he has had for some time, that is, with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia in a persistent and non-acute form," the medical bulletin signed by Doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri reads.

The therapeutic strategy would be to cure the lung infection, to conduct a special therapy to limit the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis, extremely high number of white blood cells in a patient's blood, and to reverse the patient's clinical condition back to normal, the doctors said.

� �

Earlier on Thursday, Italian media reported that Berlusconi had started chemotherapy treatment, with the first dose given to him on Wednesday. His condition was reported to be stable, and the family members said that he was in a good mood and responding to therapy.

On Wednesday, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported that Berlusconi was readmitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital due to cardiovascular problems.

Berlusconi has been regularly examined at San Raffaele Hospital for many years. In 2016, he underwent open heart surgery and surgery on his intestine three years later. In September 2020, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and bilateral pneumonia. In January 2022, he was admitted to San Raffaele again for a reported urinary tract infection.