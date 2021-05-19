UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi Seriously Ill: Italian Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:04 PM

Berlusconi seriously ill: Italian prosecutor

Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill, an Italian prosecutor said Wednesday, days after the former prime minister and media mogul was released from hospital

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill, an Italian prosecutor said Wednesday, days after the former prime minister and media mogul was released from hospital.

The 84-year-old has had a string of health scares, most recently linked to complications from a coronavirus infection last year.

"I think Berlusconi is really ill and I get that from medical certificates," prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.

She was speaking in Milan during a trial hearing in which Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to secure an acquittal in an earlier trial.

Siciliano asked the court to temporarily exempt Berlusconi from legal proceedings due to his condition, while allowing the case to go on for other defendants.

A lawyer for Berlusconi, Federico Cecconi, told reporters the politician was being closely monitored under "home hospital" conditions.

Judges are expected to rule on the prosecutor's request on May 26.

The case is linked to the infamous "bunga bunga" sex parties that Berlusconi used to host. He was tried for soliciting sex from an underage prostitute, but cleared on appeal for lack of evidence.

Berlusconi was in hospital from Tuesday to Saturday last week. It was his fourth hospitalisation since the start of the year.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Milan May Media From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

2 hours ago

US threatens to veto French draft UN resolution on ..

1 minute ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

1 minute ago

Pakistan, Thailand renew pledge to further enhance ..

1 minute ago

Germany hails US' apparent lifting of some Nord St ..

2 minutes ago

Minister doles out millions among Attock's bar ass ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.