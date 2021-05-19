Berlusconi seriously ill: Italian prosecutor

Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill, an Italian prosecutor said Wednesday, days after the former prime minister and media mogul was released from hospital

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill, an Italian prosecutor said Wednesday, days after the former prime minister and media mogul was released from hospital.

The 84-year-old has had a string of health scares, most recently linked to complications from a coronavirus infection last year.

"I think Berlusconi is really ill and I get that from medical certificates," prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.

She was speaking in Milan during a trial hearing in which Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to secure an acquittal in an earlier trial.

Siciliano asked the court to temporarily exempt Berlusconi from legal proceedings due to his condition, while allowing the case to go on for other defendants.

A lawyer for Berlusconi, Federico Cecconi, told reporters the politician was being closely monitored under "home hospital" conditions.

Judges are expected to rule on the prosecutor's request on May 26.

The case is linked to the infamous "bunga bunga" sex parties that Berlusconi used to host. He was tried for soliciting sex from an underage prostitute, but cleared on appeal for lack of evidence.

Berlusconi was in hospital from Tuesday to Saturday last week. It was his fourth hospitalisation since the start of the year.