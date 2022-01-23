UrduPoint.com

Berlusconi Will Not Run For Italy's President - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Berlusconi Will Not Run for Italy's President - Statement

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi decided against running for Italian president, according to the politician's statement released on Saturday.

"We will put forward a joint proposal of the center right, which will ensure the best possible consensus," La Repubblica newspaper quoted the statement, read out on behalf of Berlusconi by Senator Licia Ronzulli during an online meeting of the coalition in the absence of the Forza Italia leader.

Berlusconi held an online meeting with his party's leadership and government ministers from his villa in Arcore near Milan earlier on Saturday. During the meeting, the party agreed to continue the work of the current prime minister, Mario Draghi, who is the most likely candidate for the president's post.

Italy's center right and their opponents from the left are yet to announce their candidacies after Berlusconi's decision to withdraw two days before the vote.

The veteran politician explained his decision on Facebook, saying he wanted to protect the unity of the country and to ensure the effective functioning of the current government after finding out he had sufficient support from the coalition. However, Italian experts have doubted whether the former prime minister would have been able to get enough votes in the election.

The Italian Parliament will meet for the presidential election on January 24. According to the country's constitution, the president is elected at a joint meeting of both chambers, which also includes delegates from all 20 regions of the country. The election of the head of state is carried out by secret ballot by a two-thirds majority of the assembly. However, after the third round, a candidate requires a simple majority of votes to be elected.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Vote Facebook Milan January Post All From Government Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

8 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

8 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

9 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

9 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

9 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.