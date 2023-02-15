The harsh criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi represents what ordinary Italians think about his role in the Ukrainian conflict, Stefano Valdegamberi, a Veneto region legislator and former Italian parliamentarian, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The harsh criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi represents what ordinary Italians think about his role in the Ukrainian conflict, Stefano Valdegamberi, a Veneto region legislator and former Italian parliamentarian, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Berlusconi told Italian media that the Ukrainian president could have avoided Russia's invasion if only he had not attacked the "two autonomous republics of the Donbas" in Ukraine. Berlusconi also said that he judged "very, very negatively the behavior of this gentleman (Zelenskyy)." The former prime minister has since faced a backlash for this statement and took to social media this week to say that he has always been on the side of the Ukrainian people.

"Berlusconi said what the majority of Italians think about Zelenskyy. According to the polls, Italians oppose the war and arms shipments. Today I heard from many people that they backed his (Berlusconi's) statement," Valdegamberi said.

The politicians underlined that Europe's decision not to play a mediator role in the Ukrainian conflict and choosing a path leading to confrontation was placing it in a position where it would be bypassed by other major powers in all areas, while having considerable economic consequences.

"It is necessary for a third party to act as an intermediary, seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict that originated from one's decision not to implement the Minsk Accords, as Berlusconi said. Diplomacy has been the great absentee in this conflict. Europe has missed this great opportunity to play this role and it will be paying the price," he stated.

Berlusconi, whose party backs Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government, also criticized her personally for meeting with Zelenskyy, claiming that he would not have done this had he been the prime minister.

Meloni's office responded with a statement affirming that the government's support for Ukraine was solid in both government policy and parliamentary votes.