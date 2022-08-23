Bermuda Provides License to Help Repatriate Aircraft in Russia - Aviation Authority

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The government of Bermuda is providing a license to facilitate the repatriation of aircraft left in Russia due to international sanctions, the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) said in a notice on Monday.

"On 4th August, 2022, the Bermuda government provided the BCAA with a license of limited privilege, which provides some relief from trade sanctions, to facilitate repatriation of aircraft from Russia," the BCAA said.

The license will allow the BCAA to provide individual approvals to non-Russian owners and permits to aircraft that need to be recovered from Russia, the notice said.

After the aircraft are recovered from Russia, they may remain on the Bermuda Aircraft Registry, the notice said.

In March, the BCAA said it suspended certification for all Russian-operated airplanes registered in Bermuda due to international sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.