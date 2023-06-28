MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Switzerland has adopted the European Union's new sanctions against Russian individuals and entities, the Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"The Federal Council was informed on 28 June that the EAER, the government department responsible for sanctions, has expanded the sanctions listings concerning Russia.

The changes will come into effect at 6.00pm today. Switzerland is thus adopting the sanctions on additional individuals and entities decided by the European Union (EU) on 23 June as part of its 11th sanctions package," the Federal Council said in a statement.