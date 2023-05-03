UrduPoint.com

Bern Aims To Strengthen Ties With Taiwan Without Questioning One-China Principle - Parl't

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Switzerland's lawmakers have backed the strengthening of cooperation with Taiwan but claimed they would not be questioning the one-China principle by doing so, the Swiss parliament said on Tuesday.

"The National Council (the country's lower house) wishes to strengthen cooperation with the Taiwanese parliament. On Tuesday, it passed a committee proposal on the issue in a 97-to-87 vote," the parliament said on the website.

Swiss lawmakers believe that this step will not question Switzerland's unchanged position on the one-China principle.

"In particular, cooperation should contribute to strengthening democracy, promoting peace and stability in the region, and deepening economic, political, scientific, and cultural exchanges between Switzerland and Taiwan," Swiss lawmaker Nicolas Walder said in the statement.

Swiss lawmaker Fabian Molina was quoted in the statement as saying that "Taiwan deserves this support."

The situation around Taiwan recently escalated once again after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

