Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Credit Suisse Could Block More - Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Swiss government has blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions, but Credit Suisse could have blocked other Russian assets that are sanctioned by other states, Antje Baertschi, a spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, local newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that one of the largest Swiss banks Credit Suisse had blocked or frozen more than a third of Russian assets registered in Switzerland worth 17.6 billion francs (over $19 billion).

"As of December 1, 2022, 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.1 billion) are blocked in Switzerland," Baertschi said. "According to an article by SonntagsZeitung, the figures presented by Credit Suisse include not only funds blocked due to Swiss sanctions, but also funds belonging to individuals or legal entities that are sanctioned in other countries."