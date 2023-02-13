UrduPoint.com

Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Credit Suisse Could Block More - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:37 PM

Bern Blocks Assets From Russia Worth $8Bln, But Credit Suisse Could Block More - Ministry

The Swiss government has blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions, but Credit Suisse could have blocked other Russian assets that are sanctioned by other states, Antje Baertschi, a spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told RIA Novosti

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Swiss government has blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions, but Credit Suisse could have blocked other Russian assets that are sanctioned by other states, Antje Baertschi, a spokesperson for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, local newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported that one of the largest Swiss banks Credit Suisse had blocked or frozen more than a third of Russian assets registered in Switzerland worth 17.6 billion francs (over $19 billion).

"As of December 1, 2022, 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.1 billion) are blocked in Switzerland," Baertschi said. "According to an article by SonntagsZeitung, the figures presented by Credit Suisse include not only funds blocked due to Swiss sanctions, but also funds belonging to individuals or legal entities that are sanctioned in other countries."

Related Topics

Russia Switzerland December Government Billion

Recent Stories

Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victi ..

Minister calls Ulema's meeting to help quake victims of Turkiye, Syria

33 seconds ago
 Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized to Call fo ..

Ukraine Not FATF Member, Not Authorized to Call for Russia's Exclusion - Rosfinm ..

35 seconds ago
 US Conflict With China Neither Imminent Nor Inevit ..

US Conflict With China Neither Imminent Nor Inevitable - Air Force Chief

36 seconds ago
 U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group of New York Pedestr ..

U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group of New York Pedestrians, Bomb Squad Deployed - Re ..

39 seconds ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL ..

Sadiq Sanjrani extends good wishes on start of PSL 8th edition

13 minutes ago
 UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'S ..

UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'Short While Ago' - Spokesperson

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.