Bern Yet To Reply To Germany's Request For Purchase Of Leopard 2 Tanks - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Bern Yet to Reply to Germany's Request for Purchase of Leopard 2 Tanks - Defense Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had not yet replied to Germany's request for the purchase of Leopard 2 tanks.

Earlier in March, Bern said that the country's parliament is yet to make a decision on the request.

"The answer that we gave you on March 3 ... is still valid. We do not comment on these figures," the defense department said.

More Stories From World

