Bernie Sanders Cancels All Campaign Events After Emergency Surgery For Blocked Artery

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:33 PM

Bernie Sanders Cancels All Campaign Events After Emergency Surgery for Blocked Artery

US Senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders has canceled all events after having emergency surgery to address a blocked artery, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday

WASINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US Senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders has canceled all events after having emergency surgery to address a blocked artery, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Senator Sanders experienced some chest discomfort," the statement said.

"Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have blockage in one artery and two stent were successfully inserted."

Sanders, 78, is in good spirits, but has to stay in the hospital over the next few days, the campaign said.

All upcoming campaign events have been canceled until further notification, according to the statement.

