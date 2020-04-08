UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernie Sanders Ends His US Presidential Bid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:18 PM

Bernie Sanders ends his US presidential bid

US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination and challenge incumbent Donald Trump in November

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :US Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination and challenge incumbent Donald Trump in November.

"I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful," the leftist Sanders told supporters in a livestream announcing he is dropping out.

"Vice president Biden will be the nominee," the 78-year-old added.

"I congratulate Joe Biden, a very decent man, who I will work with to move our progressive ideas forward." Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the party's nomination in 2016, mounted a formidable challenge to Biden in the 2020 race, becoming the frontrunner early this year and earning the most votes in the first three state-wide contests.

But he was soon eclipsed by a surging Biden, who won the vast majority of the remaining primaries and now holds a commanding lead in the all-important race for delegates who choose the nominee.

Sanders ran an intense, issue-driven campaign, bringing his liberal ideological platform -- including a call for universal health care and a $15 hourly minimum wage -- into the mainstream.

"Together we have transformed American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become, and have taken this country a major step forward in the never-ending struggle for economic justice, social justice, racial justice, and environmental justice," Sanders said.

Several US lawmakers have come out in support of such prescriptions, and Biden himself has shifted leftward to incorporate some Sanders policies, although he has stressed he does not support Sanders's Medicare for All plan.

Biden tweeted his thanks to Sanders, hailing him as "a good man, a great leader, and one of the most powerful voices for change in our country."

Related Topics

Hillary Clinton Trump Man Lead November 2016 2020 All Race

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet adopts resolution to grant paid leave ..

21 minutes ago

Asian Football Confederation praises UAE Football ..

36 minutes ago

UAE free zone trade tops AED621.3 bn in 2019

36 minutes ago

Wheat, sugar crisis responsibles to be punished: F ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in US Rises Above 400, ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Administration Agrees to 10% Pay Cut Ami ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.