Maestu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Spaniard Urko Berrade soloed to victory in Thursday's 18th stage of the Vuelta a Espana in the Basque Country as Australia's Ben O'Connor held the overall race leader's red jersey with three days to go.

Berrade, 26, gave his Kern Pharma team their third stage win of this year's race, powering over the line in his home region four seconds ahead of Swiss Mauro Schmid. Another Kern Pharma rider Pau Miquel crossed the line in third.

In a group of pursuers far from the race lead, O'Connor, riding for the Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team, held his five-second advantage on Slovenian three-time champion Primoz Roglic.

Berrade was part of a first peloton of around 40 riders who took off early in the medium mountain stage over 179.5km from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Maeztu.

The rider from Pamplona proved strongest in the closing stages, sealing his first victory to add to teammate Pablo Castrillo's two stage wins.

"For our small team, this Vuelta was very important. It's a dream what's happening to us," said Berrade of his delight at winning "the stage closest to home, with all my family watching me, friends".

"I didn't see myself as a winner until I crossed the finish line.

"It certainly comes from a lot of previous work we have done. From the beginning of the season we had the Vuelta in mind. This is not the result of chance."

Spaniard Mikel Landa lost three minutes to his main rivals to slump to 10th position overall, far from the podium finish he aspired to when the race started three weeks ago in Lisbon.

"I had no strength in my legs. I don't understand why," said the Soudal-Quick Step team leader.

On Friday, the arrival at altitude at the summit of the demanding Alto de Moncalvillo in La Rioja region gives hope for a new battle between the title contenders.

"I'll see what tomorrow brings," said O'Connor.

"At least to still have (the red jersey) tonight means it's a special day again. Tomorrow should be easier because at least you just have a final climb to deal with. It's much simpler than today: 25 minutes top to bottom."

Saturday will feature another decisive mountain top finish before the final time trial in Madrid on Sunday.