Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip desperately awaited the arrival of aid trucks promised under a deal US President Joe Biden struck with Egypt and Israel as the army struck more Hamas targets Thursday.

The Gaza war has set off a wave of fury across the middle East against Israel and its Western allies.

The conflict has claimed at least 3,500 lives in Gaza, the health ministry said. Entire city blocks have been levelled, water, food and power have been cut off, and over one million people have been displaced.

"The pace of death, of suffering, of destruction... cannot be exaggerated," the top UN humanitarian official Martin Griffiths said about the crowded territory home to 2.4 million people.

There are fears of worse to come if Israel launches its anticipated ground invasion .

Biden, on a flying visit to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet on Wednesday, reiterated strong US support for the long-time ally but also stressed the need to address the plight of Palestinian

civilians.

He said he had agreed a deal for an initial 20 trucks carrying relief good to cross the shuttered Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza, with the first deliveries expected Friday at the earliest.

"We want to get as many of the trucks out as possible," Biden said aboard Air Force One on his flight back.

Amid the flaring crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was headed to Egypt on Thursday where President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was also due to host Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Jordan said the two leaders would discuss ways "to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza", a day after Amman snubbed Biden by cancelling a four-way summit with Sisi and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

- Desperate to escape -

More than 100 trucks carrying aid goods have been queued for days on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the only entry or exit point to Gaza not controlled by Israel.