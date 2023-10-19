Open Menu

Besieged Palestinians Await Aid Trucks As Israel Pounds Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Palestinians in war-torn Gaza on Thursday eagerly awaited aid trucks promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden with Egypt and Israel, as the army struck more Hamas targets

The war -- sparked by the bloody October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that officials said has claimed more than 1,400 lives -- has set off fury across the middle East against Israel and its Western allies.

The war -- sparked by the bloody October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that officials said has claimed more than 1,400 lives -- has set off fury across the middle East against Israel and its Western allies.

The conflict has claimed at least 3,785 lives in the Gaza Strip, its Hamas-controlled health ministry said Thursday, with entire city blocks levelled, water, food and power cut off, and more than one million displaced.

"The pace of death, of suffering, of destruction... cannot be exaggerated," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said about the situation in the crowded territory of 2.4 million people.

More Stories From World