Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

Palestinians in war-torn Gaza on Thursday eagerly awaited the arrival of aid trucks promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden, as Israel's military kept up its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-run enclave

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera news said the Rafah border crossing -- the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel -- would open on Friday.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera news said the Rafah border crossing -- the only one in and out of besieged Gaza not controlled by Israel -- would open on Friday.

More than 100 trucks carrying aid have been queuing for days on the Egyptian side of the border, with the United Nations and others calling for urgent help for besieged civilians.

On a visit to Cairo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there needed to be "rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access" after dire warnings about the impact of the Israeli blockade.

"We need food, water, medicine and fuel now. We need it at scale and we need it to be sustained, it is not one small operation that is required," he added.

The emergencies director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, said aid needed to get in "every day", calling an initial 20 trucks -- the deal struck by Biden with Israel and Egypt -- "a drop in the ocean of need right now".

Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for a Hamas attack on October 7, which Israel claimed killed at least 1,400 people.

Some 1,500 Hamas fighters were killed in clashes before the army regained control, the Israeli military said.

Israeli bombing since has killed at least 3,785 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry.

Entire city blocks have been levelled, displacing more than one million of the 2.4 million population, the UN has said.

"The pace of death, of suffering, of destruction... cannot be exaggerated," said UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

There are fears of worse to come if Israel launches an anticipated ground invasion to destroy Hamas and rescue Israeli and foreign hostages, whose known number Israel on Thursday revised up to 203.

Meanwhile, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II on Thursday condemned what they said was the "collective punishment" of Gazans.

They also warned about the conflict spreading, with anger across the middle East at Israel and its Western allies.

"If the war does not stop", it threatens "to plunge the entire region into catastrophe", a statement from the Jordanian royal court read.

Sisi and Abdullah, whose countries were the first Arab states to make peace with Israel in 1979 and 1994, are seen as key mediators between Israel and the Palestinians.

They had been due to have four-way talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Biden. But Amman cancelled the summit.

Cairo has so far kept the Rafah border closed, pointing to repeated Israeli strikes near the checkpoint and voicing fears that Israel may be hoping to permanently drive Palestinians out and into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

On the Gaza side, scores of people were again waiting, desperate to flee but careful to keep at least 100 metres (300 feet) away in case of new Israeli bombardment.

"We're ready with our bags," said one man who gave his name only as Mohammed, 40, and said he works for a European institution.

He said he had been waiting "for three days with my family, in a house 10 minutes away from the crossing" but had received no information so far.

Majed, 43, who said he works with a German organisation, told AFP: "I came on my own this morning and, in case the crossing opens, I'd get my wife and children -- they're ready."

Biden, who was due to address the nation on Thursday about the Gaza and Ukraine conflicts, announced the aid deal after what he called "blunt" talks in Israel and a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Israel consented to the deal while pressing on with its military campaign.