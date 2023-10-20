Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Palestinians in war-torn Gaza on Friday awaited emergency aid promised in a deal struck by US President Joe Biden, as Israel kept up its bombardment of targets in the Hamas-run enclave.

The Hamas-controlled interior ministry said several displaced people who had sheltered at a church compound in the Gaza Strip were killed and injured after an Israeli strike late Thursday.

Cargo planes delivered stocks including food and medicine, water purifiers and hygiene products to Egypt's El Arish airport, awaiting the opening of the Rafah border crossing to Gaza.

Egyptian state-linked broadcaster Al Qahera news said the crossing -- the only one into and out of the besieged enclave not controlled by Israel -- would open on Friday.

On a visit to Cairo, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there needed to be "rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access" after dire warnings about the impact of the sustained Israeli blockade.

"We need it at scale and we need it to be sustained, it is not one small operation that is required," he added.

In Geneva, the emergencies director of the World Health Organization called the deal struck by Biden with Israel and Egypt to allow in 20 trucks "a drop in the ocean of need".

"It should be 2,000 trucks," Michael Ryan said.