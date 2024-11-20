Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye has been arrested multiple times, pepper-sprayed, faced spurious charges of rape and treason, and once fled the country in fear of his life.

The one-time close ally of President Yoweri Museveni fell out of favour with the iron-fisted strongman more than two decades ago and has become one of his harshest critics.

Frequently targeted by the authorities ever since, the four-time presidential candidate was reportedly kidnapped in Kenya this weekend and transported to a Kampala military prison.

Besigye, 68, was the trusted personal physician to Museveni during the bush war in Uganda from 1980 to 1986 that led to the overthrow of president Milton Obote, and he went on to hold several ministerial posts.

But he was banished after writing a letter in 1999 that criticised the Museveni regime as a one-man dictatorship.

The retired army colonel first ran against Museveni in 2001 and fled to South Africa for four years after losing, while still speaking out against the regime.

He established the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) with other disaffected Museveni allies, although he recently broke away to form another party.

Besigye ran again against his former patient in 2006 but spent most of the campaign defending himself against rape and treason charges that the High Court later found were trumped up.

He clocked up his third and fourth straight electoral defeats in 2011 and 2016, and decided against running in 2021, instead backing pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine.

An imposing figure, Besigye is frequently accused of nursing a personal grudge against Museveni instead of offering an alternative vision for his country.

"What happened in 1999 was that I just wrote a critique and handed it over to Museveni. I said, 'These things are going wrong.' That is all I did," he once told AFP in his distinctive gravelly voice.

"Up to now, that memo has never been discussed."