Besigye Kidnapping: Uganda President's Doctor Turned Rival
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Kampala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Leading Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye has been arrested multiple times, pepper-sprayed, faced spurious charges of rape and treason, and once fled the country in fear of his life.
The one-time close ally of President Yoweri Museveni fell out of favour with the iron-fisted strongman more than two decades ago and has become one of his harshest critics.
Frequently targeted by the authorities ever since, the four-time presidential candidate was reportedly kidnapped in Kenya this weekend and transported to a Kampala military prison.
Besigye, 68, was the trusted personal physician to Museveni during the bush war in Uganda from 1980 to 1986 that led to the overthrow of president Milton Obote, and he went on to hold several ministerial posts.
But he was banished after writing a letter in 1999 that criticised the Museveni regime as a one-man dictatorship.
The retired army colonel first ran against Museveni in 2001 and fled to South Africa for four years after losing, while still speaking out against the regime.
He established the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) with other disaffected Museveni allies, although he recently broke away to form another party.
Besigye ran again against his former patient in 2006 but spent most of the campaign defending himself against rape and treason charges that the High Court later found were trumped up.
He clocked up his third and fourth straight electoral defeats in 2011 and 2016, and decided against running in 2021, instead backing pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine.
An imposing figure, Besigye is frequently accused of nursing a personal grudge against Museveni instead of offering an alternative vision for his country.
"What happened in 1999 was that I just wrote a critique and handed it over to Museveni. I said, 'These things are going wrong.' That is all I did," he once told AFP in his distinctive gravelly voice.
"Up to now, that memo has never been discussed."
Recent Stories
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
More Stories From World
-
'Eternal' Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis11 minutes ago
-
France's Alldritt dropped for Argentina Test41 minutes ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine1 hour ago
-
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi1 hour ago
-
Retiring Nadal's career ends with Davis Cup defeat in his homeland1 hour ago
-
UK, Brazil announce major clean energy, trade partnerships at G20 summit1 hour ago
-
A fine bromance: Nadal's epic rivalry with Federer2 hours ago
-
CMA ’s Chairman encourages youth to enter financial markets early, Insights from Misk2 hours ago
-
5.0 magnitude earthquake Rattles South Sandwich Islands2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Anti-landmine group slams US decision to give antipersonnel mines to Ukraine2 hours ago
-
SEC, ACWA Power, KEPCO sign SAR15 billion PPA2 hours ago