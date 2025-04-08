Open Menu

Best Belarusian Products On Display At Djazagro Expo In Algeria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Best Belarusian products on display at Djazagro expo in Algeria

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Belarus is participating in the food industry exhibition Djazagro 2025 that is running in Algeria until 10 April. The country’s exposition called Belarus. The Taste of Nature is showcasing a wide range of products and offering goods considering regional specifics and demand.

The Belinterexpo annually intensifies its efforts to promote domestic products, taking into account the diversification of Belarusian exports and expanding trade and economic geography in African countries. Algeria has significant economic potential for Belarusian manufacturers of meat, meat products, milk and dairy products.

The enterprise stressed that opportunities to export Belarusian dairy products have greatly expanded since 2024, thanks to the approval of a veterinary and sanitary certificate to export milk and dairy products from Belarus to Algeria. Algeria also serves as a hub for Belarusian producers to establish promising business contacts with companies in Mediterranean, Arab and African markets,BelTA learned from the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Among Belarusian companies participating in Djazagro 2025 are renowned domestic food industry enterprises: Volkovysk-based Bellakt Company, Lida Milk Canning Plant, Mozyr Dairy Products and Slutsk Cheese Factory. The presented Belarusian goods include the most in-demand and popular items: a range of dry dairy products, butter, frozen curd and various cheeses.

In total, the exhibition brings together about 600 exhibitors and 108 unique brands from 36 countries, including Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Japan, and others.

Djazagro 2025 is held ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025), which will take place in Algeria on 4-10 September. IATF 2025 will bring together representatives of manufacturing, petrochemical, agricultural, food, educational, scientific, logistics, healthcare, tourist, cultural, service and consumer goods industries from more than 75 countries.

The Belinterexpo is an exclusive partner of IATF and is already accepting applications for participation in the collective exposition for this event.

Recent Stories

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

DXB LIVE delivers services to 466 events in 2024

11 minutes ago
 AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

40 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

40 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

41 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

41 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

56 minutes ago
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

2 hours ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

2 hours ago

More Stories From World