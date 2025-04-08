Best Belarusian products on display at Djazagro expo in Algeria

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Belarus is participating in the food industry exhibition Djazagro 2025 that is running in Algeria until 10 April. The country’s exposition called Belarus. The Taste of Nature is showcasing a wide range of products and offering goods considering regional specifics and demand.

The Belinterexpo annually intensifies its efforts to promote domestic products, taking into account the diversification of Belarusian exports and expanding trade and economic geography in African countries. Algeria has significant economic potential for Belarusian manufacturers of meat, meat products, milk and dairy products.

The enterprise stressed that opportunities to export Belarusian dairy products have greatly expanded since 2024, thanks to the approval of a veterinary and sanitary certificate to export milk and dairy products from Belarus to Algeria. Algeria also serves as a hub for Belarusian producers to establish promising business contacts with companies in Mediterranean, Arab and African markets,BelTA learned from the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Among Belarusian companies participating in Djazagro 2025 are renowned domestic food industry enterprises: Volkovysk-based Bellakt Company, Lida Milk Canning Plant, Mozyr Dairy Products and Slutsk Cheese Factory. The presented Belarusian goods include the most in-demand and popular items: a range of dry dairy products, butter, frozen curd and various cheeses.

In total, the exhibition brings together about 600 exhibitors and 108 unique brands from 36 countries, including Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Japan, and others.

Djazagro 2025 is held ahead of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2025), which will take place in Algeria on 4-10 September. IATF 2025 will bring together representatives of manufacturing, petrochemical, agricultural, food, educational, scientific, logistics, healthcare, tourist, cultural, service and consumer goods industries from more than 75 countries.

The Belinterexpo is an exclusive partner of IATF and is already accepting applications for participation in the collective exposition for this event.