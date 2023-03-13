Best Picture Oscar Goes to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Comedy-drama film "Everything Everywhere All at Once," written, directed, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, won the Best Picture Oscar.

The Daniels also won the Best Original Screenplay award for the same movie, according to the live broadcast of the academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony kicked off at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in "The Whale," while Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar for her leading role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," while Jamie Lee Curtis took the Best Supporting Actress award for the same movie.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

The German film "All Quiet on the Western Front", based on the 1929 novel by Erich Maria Remarque, won the Best International Feature Film Oscar.