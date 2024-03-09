Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 96th academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "American Fiction," "Anatomy of a Fall," "Barbie," "The Holdovers," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Oppenheimer," "Past Lives," "Poor Things" and "The Zone of Interest.

"

2023 - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

2022 - "CODA"

2021 - "Nomadland"

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"