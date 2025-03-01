Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Hollywood, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 97th academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Perez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance" and "Wicked.

"

2024 - "Oppenheimer"

2023 - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

2022 - "CODA"

2021 - "Nomadland"

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"