Bestaven extends Vendee Globe lead with Cape Horn in sight

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Yannick Bestaven powered his Maitre Coq yacht over 452 nautical miles (837km) in 24 hours as the Vendee Globe leader neared Cape Horn and a welcome return to the Atlantic Ocean.

After 53 days at sea, the Frenchman admitted he couldn't wait to leave the rough swells of the southern oceans behind him, confident that his vessel was in top shape for the final push of the epic solo around-the-world ocean race.

"Fifty-three days at sea puts a bit of a strain on you physically and mentally," Bestaven said. "I've never spent this much time at sea: it's starting to be a lot of days, even if I don't see the days go by.