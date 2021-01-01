UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bestaven Extends Vendee Globe Lead With Cape Horn In Sight

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Bestaven extends Vendee Globe lead with Cape Horn in sight

Yannick Bestaven powered his Maitre Coq yacht over 452 nautical miles (837km) in 24 hours as the Vendee Globe leader neared Cape Horn and a welcome return to the Atlantic Ocean

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Yannick Bestaven powered his Maitre Coq yacht over 452 nautical miles (837km) in 24 hours as the Vendee Globe leader neared Cape Horn and a welcome return to the Atlantic Ocean.

After 53 days at sea, the Frenchman admitted he couldn't wait to leave the rough swells of the southern oceans behind him, confident that his vessel was in top shape for the final push of the epic solo around-the-world ocean race.

"Fifty-three days at sea puts a bit of a strain on you physically and mentally," Bestaven said. "I've never spent this much time at sea: it's starting to be a lot of days, even if I don't see the days go by.

Related Topics

Top Race

Recent Stories

Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with ..

21 minutes ago

Four accused in murder attempt case arrested

2 minutes ago

Gerrard tells Rangers fans to stay home for 50th a ..

2 minutes ago

CPI inflation decelerates to 8% on YoY basis

2 minutes ago

New virus cases rise above 1,000 again

2 minutes ago

Babar Azam named for the most valuable cricketer o ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.