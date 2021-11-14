Bestselling Author Wilbur Smith Dies at 88 in Cape Town - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Zambian-born South African novelist Wilbur Smith has died at the age of 88 in Cape Town.

"Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," a Saturday statement on the writer's official website says.

Wilbur Smith was born on January 9, 1933 in Zambia. When he was just 18 months old he got ill with cerebral malaria, but miraculously survived.

More than 140 million copies of his novels have been sold worldwide in over 30 languages. According to his website, Wilbur Smith's first novel "When the Lion Feeds," published in 1964, was an instant bestseller.