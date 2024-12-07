Bethell, Duckett Miss Tons But England In Control Of Second NZ Test
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett were dismissed in the 90s but had put a dominant England nearly 400 runs ahead of New Zealand in the second Test on Saturday.
The tourists had powered to 215-3 at tea on day two of the fast-moving match in Wellington, after taking five wickets in the first 40 minutes of play to dismiss New Zealand for 125, boosted by a hat-trick to seamer Gus Atkinson.
Joe Root was at the crease on 10 and first-innings centurion Harry Brook three, with England 370 runs ahead and well set to take a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series after winning the opener in Christchurch by eight wickets.
Playing just his second Test, Bethell compiled a mature and fluent 96 which ended when a thick edge off Tim Southee was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
The 21-year-old looked crestfallen as he exited the Basin Reserve after the 118-ball knock which featured 10 fours and three sixes -- all three struck over the leg-side boundary off Nathan Smith.
Opener Duckett was closing on his fifth Test ton when he played-on off Southee (2-52), ending an innings of 112 balls.
The pair put on 187 runs in untroubled fashion, coming together after opener Zak Crawley was caught at midwicket off Matt Henry for eight to continue his lean series.
In 19 Test innings against the Black Caps, Crawley has scored just 193 runs at an average of 10.15.
Atkinson (4-31) removed the last three New Zealand batters in successive balls to become the first England player to claim a Test hat-trick since spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.
The seamer was all smiles after bowling Smith for 14, having Henry caught behind and trapping Southee LBW.
Seamer Brydon Carse (4-46) continued his fine form, removing both overnight batsmen after New Zealand resumed at 86-5.
Blundell was bowled for 16 before nightwatchman Will O'Rourke was out LBW for a 26-ball duck.
New Zealand added 39 runs off 8.5 overs in the morning, with Glenn Phillips not out on 16.
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From World
-
Pope looks to his legacy in creating 21 new cardinals1 minute ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results7 hours ago
-
Inter beat Parma to close in on Serie A leaders Napoli7 hours ago
-
Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season8 hours ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 118 hours ago
-
Spain, Germany hail Mercosur deal but France and EU farmers fume8 hours ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis8 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills 7 in southern Ukraine9 hours ago