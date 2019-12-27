UrduPoint.com
Bethlehem Expects Putin's Visit On January 23 - Palestinian Ambassador To Russia

Bethlehem Expects Putin's Visit on January 23 - Palestinian Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to pay a visit to Bethlehem on January 23 and to hold talks with his Palestinian counterpart, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik on Friday.

"January 23, to Bethlehem," the ambassador said, when asked when Putin will pay a visit to the country.

Putin plans to conduct negotiations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the visit, the ambassador added.

Abbas said back in November that he had invited Putin to Bethlehem for Christmas, and Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that the invitation had been received and would be considered.

