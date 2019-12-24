Bethlehem welcomes pilgrims for Christmas celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Pilgrims from around the world gathered Tuesday in the biblical city of Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.

Palestinians and foreigners began converging on the "little town" in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from early morning, with Christmas Eve festivities taking place in and around the Church of the Nativity.

Tourists queued to visit the grotto inside the church, believed to be the exact site where Jesus was born, with Ola, a Nigerian visitor, saying it was a "special day." Outside in the winter sun, hundreds watched as Palestinian scouts paraded to the sound of drums.

"I feel really emotional to be here today, it's wonderful," said Germana,an Italian travelling with her husband and two children.