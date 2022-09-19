MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) It is better if Russian President Vladimir Putin explains Russia's position in conversations with European leader than the "counterpart from across the ocean," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Without direct contacts, it is often impossible to bring information from the first person. And it is much better for us if Putin explains our position to his counterpart than this position, for example, will be explained to someone from across the ocean. Still, the original source is much more reliable," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Putin's talks with the French and German leaders.