Better Solution On Ukraine Nukes Was Maybe Possible If Not For US-Russia Pressure - Kuleba

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Better Solution on Ukraine Nukes Was Maybe Possible If Not for US-Russia Pressure - Kuleba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said a more reasonable solution on the issue of Ukrainian nuclear weapons could have been found if not for joint pressure from the United States and Russia.

"At that time, a smarter decision could have been found if the United States together with Russia hadn't taken a joint position to deprive Ukraine of its nuclear weapons," Kuleba said during a Fox news interview on Tuesday when asked if it was wrong move for Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons.

In 1994, Ukraine agreed to eliminate nuclear weapons from its territory and to join the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Treaty.

