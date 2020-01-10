(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Fierce clashes erupted early Friday between the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Sarraj in the southern district of Tripoli's capital, a local source told Sputnik.

"Violent clashes are now taking place in the Abu Salim district between the LNA forces and the GNA government militia," the source said, adding that the sounds of weapons were heard in each area of the district.

On Wednesday, Russia and Turkey agreed on a common position on the Libyan settlement, with the two presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on all sides to cease fire from Sunday. The LNA leadership welcomed the two countries' initiative but said that it would continue military operations in Tripoli.

Last week, the Turkish parliament approved Erdogan's initiative to send troops to Libya following an official request by the GNA. However, most of the Arab countries, including Egypt, strongly oppose the country's possible military intervention in the Libyan conflict.

Libya has been engaged in the armed conflict between the two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Libya's east is now controlled by the LNA, while the GNA has been operating in the western part. The situation escalated over the past few months as the LNA launched a new offensive on GNA-held Tripoli. On Monday, the LNA declared full control over the strategic coastal town of Sirte.