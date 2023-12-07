Open Menu

Between Love And Exile: Albanian Filmmaker Captures Nation's Struggles

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Between love and exile: Albanian filmmaker captures nation's struggles

Tirana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) With short films centred on poverty, migration and love, Erenik Beqiri has helped draw the global spotlight to Albania's film industry by telling stories at the heart of the country's social and economic fault lines.

"It's not every day you get the chance to make a film," the director told AFP. "When you do, you have to convey something that has a profound effect on your life and the lives of others. Migration is one of them."

Although Beqiri lives in Albania, exile remains ever present in his life.

"There are, of course, emotions and feelings that are very much my own. Everything that I have felt but also observed all around me -- from the daily lives of my friends, my family, the people I live among."

Since the fall of its brutal communist government, Albania has been radically transformed by migration.

According to official figures, at least 1.68 million Albanians, or 37 percent of the population, left the country between 1990 and 2020.

The huge outflow has left swaths of the countryside abandoned, while billions of Euros in remittances sparked a property boom that has seen cranes fill its cities, and apartment blocks crowd the once-pristine coastlines.

The phenomenon is now a cornerstone of life for many Albanians, whether they are business owners, overseas workers, or a filmmaker.

"A Short Trip", which won the award for best short film at this year's Venice Film Festival, tells the story of Mira and Klodi, a young Albanian couple who travel to France hoping to find Mira a husband so she can obtain French citizenship.

The film is about more than migration, Beqiri told AFP: "It's about the love between these two young people and the sacrifices they have to make in search of a better future."

The story began as a sketch involving a couple dreaming of a better life, he said, before evolving into a snapshot of lives transformed by the bitter realities of migration that many Albanians confront when trying to move abroad.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business France Young Venice Albania Albanian Citizenship 2020 Family All From Government Industry Best Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

17 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

17 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

17 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

17 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

17 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

17 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

17 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

17 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 hours ago

More Stories From World