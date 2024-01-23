Open Menu

Beware teeth-fixing products touted by influencers, dentists warn

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) By flashing a perfect smile, online beauty influencers have proven adept at convincing their young followers that they too can have blindingly white, perfectly aligned teeth for very little money, time or effort.

But the teeth whitening or straightening products these influencers are promoting -- often via sponsored ads on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok -- can be dangerous if used incorrectly, dentists have warned.

And some companies pushing these inexpensive, at-home products have fallen far short of their lofty promises.

The US-based firm SmileDirectClub aggressively advertised online for its "clear aligners", which are plastic braces worn daily to straighten teeth.

However, the firm filed for bankruptcy in December, leaving many customers in the lurch.

Chantelle Jones, a 32-year-old Briton who paid the firm £1,800 ($2,300), only had her top teeth straightened and never received the bottom moulds.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to get any money back," she told the BBC last month.

The company has announced its "Lifetime Smile Guarantee" simply "no longer exists", advising customers to seek professional help.

But because a dentist did not initiate the process, they would "have to start everything from scratch", French dental surgeon Genevieve Wagner told AFP.

These types of products are not used solely for aesthetic purposes, said David Couchat of the French Federation of Orthodontics.

"Aligning a few incisors can happen quickly but there is a lot of work to be done afterwards about how someone will use their jaws to chew," he said.

