Beyonce V Joe Rogan: Stars Power Up US Election
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to decamp to Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar Beyonce and Donald Trump sits down with the world's biggest podcaster.
Solidly Republican Texas makes an unorthodox stop just days before November 5, especially for Harris who could be working to revive her momentum in the battleground states set to decide the vote.
But the Democratic team is gambling that its star-studded show -- also featuring country legend Willie Nelson -- will highlight Republican restrictions on abortion, a key part of Harris's platform against Trump.
Beyonce's backing for Harris comes on top of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from artists including Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and Usher.
