Beyonce Wins Top Country Album Honors At Grammys
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Beyonce on Sunday won the Grammy for the year's best country album for her culture-shaking "Cowboy Carter," a record that served as an indictment of the Nashville-centered industry long accused of sidelining Black artists.
It was the second prize of the night for the most decorated artist in Grammys history, with four more opportunities to go at the marquee music awards gala in Los Angeles, including the top album and record prizes that have eluded her.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop singer Charli XCX each won three prizes during a pre-show where dozens of golden gramophones were handed out.
"I really was not expecting this," said Beyonce onstage, her voice audibly shaking. "Sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists."
"I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent," she told the crowd packed with A-listers, with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy applauding from the audience.
"I still am in shock. Thank you so much for this honor."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
More Stories From World
-
Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys8 minutes ago
-
Rising floodwaters force evacuations in eastern Australian28 minutes ago
-
Bergs scores accidental knockout to send Belgium past Chile in Davis Cup28 minutes ago
-
Cavs crush Mavs in aftermath of shock Doncic trade, Celtics rally58 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Premiership results7 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table7 hours ago
-
De Vrij snatches last-gasp Milan derby draw for Inter7 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Tournament of Champions scores7 hours ago
-
Arsenal thrash Man City to boost title challenge, Man Utd lose to Palace7 hours ago
-
De Vrij snatches last-gasp Milan derby draw for Inter8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table8 hours ago