Open Menu

Beyonce Wins Top Country Album Honors At Grammys

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Beyonce wins top country album honors at Grammys

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Beyonce on Sunday won the Grammy for the year's best country album for her culture-shaking "Cowboy Carter," a record that served as an indictment of the Nashville-centered industry long accused of sidelining Black artists.

It was the second prize of the night for the most decorated artist in Grammys history, with four more opportunities to go at the marquee music awards gala in Los Angeles, including the top album and record prizes that have eluded her.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop singer Charli XCX each won three prizes during a pre-show where dozens of golden gramophones were handed out.

"I really was not expecting this," said Beyonce onstage, her voice audibly shaking. "Sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists."

"I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent," she told the crowd packed with A-listers, with husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy applauding from the audience.

"I still am in shock. Thank you so much for this honor."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2025

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2025

49 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

8 hours ago
 Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ ca ..

Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..

9 hours ago
 UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étap ..

UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France

9 hours ago
 Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry i ..

Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries

10 hours ago
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of ..

19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..

10 hours ago
 M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic ..

M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with ..

OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..

12 hours ago
 Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative

12 hours ago
 From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: S ..

From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..

12 hours ago
 China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput ..

China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From World