Beyond Avdiivka, Ukrainians Fear Their Town Could Be Next

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Selydove, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Olena Obodets rushed to the hospital in east Ukraine moments after a Russian missile tore into its maternity ward last week, sparking a frantic evacuation of dozens of patients in the dead of night.

Days after the strike in the town of Selydove that killed a 36-year-old pregnant woman, a mother and her nine-year-old son, she dabbed her eyes with tissue as she recounted seeing the hospital's caved-in roof and building on fire.

"Tears. Nightmare. Fear," she said.

The bombardment was just one horror in a months-long Russian onslaught that saw Vladimir Putin's forces last week capture the nearby battered industrial hub of Avdiivka, 30 kilometres (20 miles) to the east.

Apart from handing Moscow its first significant victory in nearly a year, the advances have renewed an agonising choice for Ukrainians in places like Selydove that could be next: flee now, or hope their struggling army can save them.

"I'm hearing a lot of people in the town talking about whether they're going to evacuate or not," the 42-year-old told AFP, the acrid smell of charred concrete hanging in the winter air, mixing with dull thuds of distant artillery.

"People are afraid. My daughter asks me every day -- every day -- to evacuate, but I tell her the time hasn't yet come," said Obedets, who has worked at the hospital for eight years.

