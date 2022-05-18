UrduPoint.com

Bezos' Blue Origin Delays Crewed Launch Of New Shepard NS-21 Spacecraft

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Bezos' Blue Origin Delays Crewed Launch of New Shepard NS-21 Spacecraft

Blue Origin, the space flight corporation founded and run by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has delayed the scheduled Friday flight of its New Shepard spacecraft from a base in West Texas with a crew of six because of concerns over the reliability of one of its back up systems, the company announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Blue Origin, the space flight corporation founded and run by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has delayed the scheduled Friday flight of its New Shepard spacecraft from a base in West Texas with a crew of six because of concerns over the reliability of one of its back up systems, the company announced on Wednesday.

"During our final vehicle checkouts, we observed one of New Shepard's backup systems was not meeting our expectations for performance," Blue Origin said via Twitter. "In an abundance of caution, we will be delaying the NS21 launch originally scheduled for Friday.

"

New Shepard is a vertical-takeoff, vertical-landing, crew-rated launch vehicle developed by Blue Origin as a commercial system for suborbital space tourism. The NS-21 flight is planned to be the company's fifth crewed mission and is to be launched from the company's Launch Suite One near Van Horn, Texas.

Passengers on board include previous passenger on the NS-19 mission and investor Evan Dick, business jet brokerage entrepreneur Hamish Harding, commercial real estate businessman Jaison Robinson, private equity investor Victor Vescovo and others.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Company Vehicle Van Horn From

Recent Stories

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

1 minute ago
 Fate of Russian Assets in EU to Be Decided Accordi ..

Fate of Russian Assets in EU to Be Decided According to Law - European Commissio ..

1 minute ago
 Sherry Rehman takes notice of bushfire incident at ..

Sherry Rehman takes notice of bushfire incident at Margallah Hills

1 minute ago
 SCBAP condemns attack on Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor

SCBAP condemns attack on Advocate Ayyaz Zahoor

1 minute ago
 Russia to Operate Zaporizhzhia NPP, Electricity Ca ..

Russia to Operate Zaporizhzhia NPP, Electricity Can be Supplied to Ukraine - Off ..

4 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region Has Prospects to Work in 'Russ ..

Zaporizhzhia Region Has Prospects to Work in 'Russian Family' - Russian Official

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.