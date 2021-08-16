UrduPoint.com

Bezos' Blue Origin Sues US Gov't Over $2.9Bln Lunar Landing Contract Given To SpaceX

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 10:13 PM

Bezos' Blue Origin Sues US Gov't Over $2.9Bln Lunar Landing Contract Given to SpaceX

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against the US government over NASA's decision to award the $2.9 billion lunar landing contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX, a spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against the US government over NASA's decision to award the $2.9 billion lunar landing contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX, a spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday.

"Blue Origin filed suit in the US Court of Federal Claims in an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System," the spokesperson said. "We firmly believe that the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America."

Blue Origin filed the lawsuit after the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) rejected protests filed by the company along with technology company Dynetics over the federal government's decision to award SpaceX the contract to build a lunar landing system that can take astronauts to and from the moon as part of the Artemis program.

NASA was expected to select two of three companies competing for the bid: Blue Origin, SpaceX, or Dynetics.

The GAO decided that protests from Blue Origin and Dynetics were groundless, as NASA was within its rights to award the $2.9 billion contract to SpaceX to develop the first lunar landing system to be used in more than 50 years.

Related Topics

Technology Company Gao Elon Musk SpaceX From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to M ..

Spanish court suspends repatriation of minors to Morocco

3 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Needs Support From International Commu ..

Afghanistan Needs Support From International Community Now More Than Ever - ICRC

3 minutes ago
 Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Dip ..

Japan Closes Embassy in Afghanistan, Evacuates Diplomats - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Af ..

Pakistan always desires for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Ali Nawaz

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project s ..

Dubai Muncipality’s aerial photography project sets new standards of technolog ..

49 minutes ago
 'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

'Not resigning as governor Punjab', says Sarwar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.