Bezos' Fortune Could Be Halved From 2021 Record After Amazon Quarterly Report - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fortune could be almost halved by the end of the week from its last year's record high after the publication of the company's quarterly report triggered a strong drop in the value of the Amazon's shares, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Amazon published a financial report that disappointed investors, and the fall in the value of its shares after the close of trading reached 21%. At the same time, in the first nine months of 2022, the company received a net loss of $3 billion against a profit of $19.041 billion for the same period last year. According to the results of the third quarter, Amazon's net profit decreased by 9% to $2.872 billion.

According to the news agency, if such dynamics continue at the close of today's trading, Bezos' fortune will fall immediately by $23 billion to $111 billion. This is almost two times less than in July 2021, when the billionaire's fortune reached a peak of $214 billion.

Since the beginning of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), Bezos has lost more than $58 billion, while on Thursday alone he lost almost $5 billion.

According to Forbes, Bezos was the richest person in the world for four years but in the April ranking, he was replaced by Elon Musk. Now, according to both Forbes Real-Time and BBI, he is third behind Musk and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy owner Bernard Arnault.

