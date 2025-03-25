Open Menu

BFA 2025: Pakistan Gears Up For A Key Role In Shaping Asia's Economic Future

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

BFA 2025: Pakistan gears up for a key role in shaping Asia's Economic Future

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Pakistan is poised to play a significant role at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2025, a crucial economic platform shaping the continent's economic landscape amid global uncertainties. With high-level participation from Pakistan's Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Commerce, and its diplomatic corps, the country aims to contribute to discussions on regional cooperation, trade, and economic growth, according to Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi.

Ambassador Hashmi emphasized the pivotal role of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) as a cornerstone for enhancing the continent's economic ambitions and tackling global challenges.

In an interview with China Economic Net, Ambassador Hashmi described the forum as a "critical platform to articulate Asia's strengths and shape the international economic order." He highlighted Pakistan's proactive engagement in fostering regional cooperation and countering protectionist trends.

The ambassador also stressed the BFA's dual role as an economic think tank and a hub for bilateral diplomacy, enabling leaders and business executives to forge partnerships and enhance people-to-people exchanges.

As Pakistan gets ready to amplify its vision for an inclusive economic framework, Hashmi expressed optimism: "This is Asia's moment to lead – not just in growth, but in shaping a fairer, more collaborrative global system." With geopolitical headwinds testing multilateralism, the Boao Forum emerges as a litmus test for Asia's collective resolve.

It is worth noting that the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 will take place from March 25 to 28 in Hainan Boao, located in China's Hainan Province, with the theme "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half mill ..

Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy

26 minutes ago
 India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

56 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

2 hours ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

2 hours ago
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

2 hours ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

3 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From World