BFA forum on global economic development,security to be held in October

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:08 PM

The first Global Economic Development and Security Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will be held from Oct. 18 to 20 in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, according to a roadshow for the event on Wednesday

With the theme of economic security and sustainable development in a world of great change, the forum aims to provide a high-end platform for promoting dialogue between political and business leaders from around the world.

The event will feature a main forum, more than 20 sub-forums, and several exhibitions. Attendees will hold in-depth discussions on topics such as the risks, shortcomings, and uncertainties facing globalization, and the economic development of various countries, and offer solutions for sustainable development of Asia and the world.

A series of academic reports is also expected to be released, consisting of in-depth analysis and solutions to major issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, economics and carbon neutrality.

The forum is the third thematic forum launched by the BFA. Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting economic integration and sustainable development in Asia.

