BFA to offer Asian perspective for improving global governance

To help Asian countries to build up confidence in accelerating economic growth in the post COVID-19 era, the upcoming Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2021 will offer an "Asian perspective" for improving global governance

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 )

Two top Chinese leaders will attend the conference - one will address the opening ceremony online, and the other will participate on-site in important events such as the China-US Entrepreneurs Symposium, said BFA Secretary General Li Baodong.

Other participants scheduled to join the conference online or in person include foreign state leaders, senior government officials, heads of international organizations, and other dignitaries.

Under the theme of "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation," this year's BFA will be held from April 18-21 in Boao, a coastal resort in Hainan Province.

It is the world's first large-scale on-site international conference in 2021 thanks to the effective virus-control measures in China, having attracted about 2,000 participants.

"It is believed that strengthening global governance is of greater importance and urgency than ever. With flow of production factors impacted, BRI cooperation has promoted economic recovery in Asia and adjacent regions, demonstrated the determination of Asian countries to promote cooperation, and provided an 'Asian perspective' for improving global governance," Li said.

Two important workshops - "Explore China" and "BRI Cooperation" will be held this year at BFA, which is in response to the rising interest of the public to deepen understanding of the host country, China, some analysts said.

The remaining four workshops of "Understand the Changing World," "Embracing Industrial Change," "Dancing With New Technologies" and "Development for All" will focus on macro topics, industry-specific issues, cutting-edge technology and sustainable development, respectively.

Li noted that "given the complex international environment, only by practicing multilateralism with a developmental perspective and strengthening global governance, can we respond to global challenges and ensure that all countries and regions share the fruits of development." Carbon neutrality and climate change are among the important agendas of the international community, and many countries in Asia, including the host country China, attach great importance to the issues. It is hoped the annual BFA conference can build consensus and promote pragmatic cooperation.

The 2020 BFA annual conference was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to realize their development goals.