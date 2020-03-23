NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The office of the prime minister of Bhutan announced in a statement on Sunday that the country would close its international borders starting from March 23 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From 06:00 am, March 23, [00:00 GMT], 2020, the Royal Government of Bhutan will close all our international borders," the statement read.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Bhutan has so far confirmed two cases of the coronavirus disease in the country.