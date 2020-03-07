UrduPoint.com
Bhutan Imposes 2-Week Entry Ban After 1st COVID-19 Case Confirmed - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Bhutan will introduce a two-week entry ban for tourists after the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been confirmed in the country, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry confirmed that a 76-year-old US national tested positive for the virus. The patient came from India on March 2. The person and other 11 people, who arrived via the same flight, are currently quarantined.

"The government will impose two weeks restriction on all incoming tourists with immediate effect.

This is to enable rigorous monitoring, source assessment of infection and mitigate the situation. In addition, all international conferences and seminars to be held in the country in the two weeks are also postponed," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the authorities have already traced over 90 people who contacted the patient.

The total number of the coronavirus infection cases globally has passed 100,000, with the death toll exceeding 3,400. Meanwhile, over 55,400 people have recovered.

