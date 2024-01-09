Open Menu

Bhutan Votes As Economic Strife Hits 'national Happiness'

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Bhutan votes as economic strife hits 'national happiness'

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan voted in general elections Tuesday, with parties vowing to tackle serious economic challenges that call into question its longstanding policy of prioritising "Gross National Happiness" over growth

Thimphu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan voted in general elections Tuesday, with parties vowing to tackle serious economic challenges that call into question its longstanding policy of prioritising "Gross National Happiness" over growth.

Both parties contesting the vote are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy of a government that measures its success by the "happiness and well-being of the people".

Some voters had to trek for days to cast their ballots in the landlocked mountain nation of about 800,000 people, similar in area to Switzerland.

Foremost in the minds of many are the struggles facing the kingdom's younger generation, with chronic youth unemployment and a brain drain.

"Taking part in elections is about securing a better future for us," said 22-year-old student Ugyen Tshering, after voting in the chilly mountain air in the capital Thimphu, with Buddhist prayer flags fluttering in the background.

Bhutan's youth unemployment rate stands at 29 percent, according to the World Bank, while economic growth has sputtered along at an average of 1.7 percent over the past five years.

Related Topics

World Bank Vote Student Thimphu Bhutan Switzerland Prayer Government

Recent Stories

Dera police recover over 12 kg hashish from a hous ..

Dera police recover over 12 kg hashish from a house

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 66 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 66 points

1 minute ago
 Clear Imaging in the Dark: Pakistani Researcher Sp ..

Clear Imaging in the Dark: Pakistani Researcher Sparks Imaging Revolution in Chi ..

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 06 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 06 paisa against Dollar

3 minutes ago
 Driving license fee to go up by January 16 in Punj ..

Driving license fee to go up by January 16 in Punjab

21 minutes ago
 Sufiyan Muqeem undergoes operation on left knee

Sufiyan Muqeem undergoes operation on left knee

31 minutes ago
PTI damaged national institutions: Khawaja Asif

PTI damaged national institutions: Khawaja Asif

7 minutes ago
 NCCIA being set up to check cyber crimes: DG FIA

NCCIA being set up to check cyber crimes: DG FIA

7 minutes ago
 Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for 'espionage': ..

Frenchman arrested in Azerbaijan for 'espionage': ambassador in Paris

7 minutes ago
 PM's National Innovation Award initiates incubatio ..

PM's National Innovation Award initiates incubation phase for awardees

7 minutes ago
 Blinken returns to Israel as Gaza war grinds on

Blinken returns to Israel as Gaza war grinds on

7 minutes ago
 Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

2 hours ago

More Stories From World