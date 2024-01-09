Bhutan votes as economic strife hits 'national happiness'

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan voted in general elections Tuesday, with parties vowing to tackle serious economic challenges that call into question its longstanding policy of prioritising "Gross National Happiness" over growth

Thimphu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan voted in general elections Tuesday, with parties vowing to tackle serious economic challenges that call into question its longstanding policy of prioritising "Gross National Happiness" over growth.

Both parties contesting the vote are committed to a constitutionally enshrined philosophy of a government that measures its success by the "happiness and well-being of the people".

Some voters had to trek for days to cast their ballots in the landlocked mountain nation of about 800,000 people, similar in area to Switzerland.

Foremost in the minds of many are the struggles facing the kingdom's younger generation, with chronic youth unemployment and a brain drain.

"Taking part in elections is about securing a better future for us," said 22-year-old student Ugyen Tshering, after voting in the chilly mountain air in the capital Thimphu, with Buddhist prayer flags fluttering in the background.

Bhutan's youth unemployment rate stands at 29 percent, according to the World Bank, while economic growth has sputtered along at an average of 1.7 percent over the past five years.