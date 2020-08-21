MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo admitted that the country's opposition failed to make the international community recognize Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as the elected president of Belarus.

"We failed to make [the global community] recognize Svetlana as the only legally elected president. We did this even though Svetlana herself did not voice such ambitions.

We understand the reasons, we understand why she could not talk about it, but, nevertheless, we still tried to draw this line after the presidential election took place in Belarus," Tsepkalo told a press conference.

Tsepkalo left Belarus with his two sons before the August 9 presidential election in the country. In mid-August, the opposition figure was declared wanted due to a criminal case, purportedly related to bribery. Since he departed from Minsk, Tsepkalo has been on a tour to meet leaders in all of Belarus' neighboring countries.