Bide Will Talk To Scholz On Wednesday To Continue Coordination On Ukraine - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:53 PM

US President Joe Biden will have a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday as part of ongoing coordination with allies in connection with the Ukraine crisis, the White House said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will have a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday as part of ongoing coordination with allies in connection with the Ukraine crisis, the White House said.

"As part of our close continued coordination with allies, President Biden will hold a secure call today with German Chancellor Scholz today around 2:30 pm ET (19:30 GMT)," White House said as quoted by Bloomberg.

>