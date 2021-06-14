UrduPoint.com
Biden, 4 Baltic Leaders Vow To Address 'Challenges Posed By Russia, China' - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and four Baltic leaders have vowed to enhance collaboration aimed at dealing with what they consider challenges posed by Russia and China, the White House announced in a release on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

met today with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas of Estonia, President Egils Levits of Latvia, and President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania on the margins of the NATO Summit in Brussels," the release said. "The four leaders committed to further strengthening our political, military, and economic partnerships, including working together through NATO to address challenges posed by Russia and China."

