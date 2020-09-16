UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden 6 Points Ahead Of Trump Seven Weeks Before Presidential Election - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:50 AM

Biden 6 Points Ahead of Trump Seven Weeks Before Presidential Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is six points ahead of President Donald Trump nationally, a new poll by The Hill-HarrisX revealed.

Biden leads Trump by 45 percent to 39 percent, the results of the poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed a softening in Biden's support, marking it two points down the previous Hill-HarrisX poll conducted earlier in September.

Biden's support among voters 65 and older fell by nine points, according to the poll.

Trump's support was holding firm but not convincing any Independent or other potential swing voters to join him, the poll results also showed.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 3,758 registered voters between September 10 and 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points, The Hill said.

Related Topics

Trump September

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

2 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

4 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

4 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

5 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.