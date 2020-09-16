Biden 6 Points Ahead of Trump Seven Weeks Before Presidential Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is six points ahead of President Donald Trump nationally, a new poll by The Hill-HarrisX revealed.

Biden leads Trump by 45 percent to 39 percent, the results of the poll showed on Tuesday.

The poll showed a softening in Biden's support, marking it two points down the previous Hill-HarrisX poll conducted earlier in September.

Biden's support among voters 65 and older fell by nine points, according to the poll.

Trump's support was holding firm but not convincing any Independent or other potential swing voters to join him, the poll results also showed.

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 3,758 registered voters between September 10 and 14 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points, The Hill said.