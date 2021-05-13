Biden Abolishes Trump Rule Limiting Clean Air Regulation - Environmental Protection Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Biden administration has canceled a Trump-era ruling that limited the use of Clean Air Act regulations to prevent undue atmospheric pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Thursday.

"Today, the EPA issued an interim final rule to rescind the previous administration's rule entitled "Increasing Consistency and Transparency in Considering Benefits and Costs in the Clean Air Act Rulemaking Process," also known as the Benefit-Cost Rule," the EPA said in a news release.

The EPA reviewed the Benefit-Cost Rule and found that it imposed procedural restrictions and requirements that would have limited EPA's ability to use the best available science in developing Clean Air Act regulations, and would be inconsistent with economic best practices, the release said.

"EPA has critical authority under the Clean Air Act to protect the public from harmful air pollution, among other threats to our health. Revoking this unnecessary and misguided rule is proof positive of this administration's commitment to science," Administrator Michael Regan said in the release.

On January 20, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13990 directing the EPA to review all regulations and policies undertaken by the Trump administration, and rescind any that did not protect public health and the environment, the release said.