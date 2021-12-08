Biden Accentuates to Putin Russian Troops' 'Threatening' Movements Near Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden, during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized the allegedly "threatening" nature of the movement of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders, the Kremlin said following the leaders' talks, which took place on Tuesday via video link.

"Joseph Biden, for his part, emphasized the allegedly 'threatening' nature of the movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders and outlined sanctions measures that the United States and its allies would be ready to apply in case of further escalation of the situation," the statement says.